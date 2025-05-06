Zakharova: “The EU, now stained with brown spots, is remilitarizing under the pretext of an ‘Eastern threat’—just like the Third Reich once did.

They openly call Russia the enemy.

Clearly, they’ve learned nothing from history.”

Adding:

Slovak PM Robert Fico: “I’m being threatened with punishment if I choose to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.”

Poland and Lithuania have reportedly banned Fico’s plane from their airspace in an effort to block his participation in the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on Red Square — where dozens of world leaders are expected.

How petty is this going to get?