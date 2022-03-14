You have to see this

Adrenochrome is a Legit Conspiracy to be concerned about. All you need to do is peruse all the wonderful imagery in Giphy and you will see plenty of signs & symbols indeed indicating this is taking place.



Once you recognize the symbolism you will begin to see it EVERYWHERE. Picsart the image editing app is also a good place of reference (stickers & images; this may require signing up for the free trial just to see whats all available. I see ads for children for sale on a daily/hourly/minute basis continually being added.



ALSO, Be sure to compare what you you conclude to the individuals on YT that call themselves "Numberphile & Computerphile". These individuals show a clear connection to ALL THAT IS WRONG IN THE WORLD. SIMPLY JUST SCROLL THROUGH THEIR THUMBNAIL IMAGES AND IT SHOULD BE OBVIOUS.



This is how I stumbled upon this realization after suspecting all of the "trending stickers" as odd, childish, disturbing and out of place.

I've spent the last 9 months day & night attempting to alert the public, apparently in all the wrong places i.e YT. I've dedicated all my time to this PSA non-monetized without asking for anything in return, in a state of financial hardship. With that said, I an risking my well being in more ways than none so Donations are appreciated but not obligatory as I find this message EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET OUT TO THE PUBLIC.



cashapp $moneymonie88



The Thumbnail Collage is just a small sample of the type of images you will find on Picsart. Very disturbing to say the least. Other than compiling the collage and adding a filter I by no means have anything to do with the making of these images. There is a plethora of them in the public domain for use. I am the only person I know that has been able to connect these dots that are hiding in Plain Sight without falling in any rabbit holes. You'd be surprised how many people don't get it still, after pointing it out to them. This is what they've done to us. They've manufactured Narcissism across the globe and let me tell you Narcissism is soooo much more than just a word. These individuals have the HIGHEST PREVELANCE OF COGNITIVE DISSONANCE.



Familiarize yourself with the following websites:



Churchofsatan.com

Subgenius.com

Radiofreesatan.com

Public---domain.com



I have other videos available on YT, I would love to boycott YT, but at this point in time the upload speed, ease of use & quality is more convenient. I am in the process of trying to make Brighteon work for my main video platform. It's truly amazing to see how much more traffic each upload gets in comparison to YT. I REALLY DO APPRECIATE THIS PLATFORM, I JUST WISH IT HAD SOME KINKS WORKED OUT.