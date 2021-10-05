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PART 4: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.'
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261 views • October 05, 2021
Project Veritas' undercover journalist interviews Nick Karl, Scientist, Pfizer; Chris Croce, Senior Associate Scientist, Pfizer; and Rahul Khandke, Scientist, Pfizer.
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
#ExposePfizer
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/On5RYFbcxWY
This series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas' History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy! Be sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
#CovidVaxExposed
#ExposePharma
#ExposePfizer
RELATED LINKS:
CovidVaxExposed.com
https://www.projectveritas.com
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/On5RYFbcxWY
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