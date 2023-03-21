X22 REPORT Ep. 3024a - Biden Just Destroyed The Economic System, Right On Schedule, Restructure Coming

X22 REPORT Ep. 3024a - March 20, 2023

Biden Just Destroyed The Economic System, Right On Schedule, Restructure Coming

The [CB]/[WEF] are now putting everything in position and as they do this they are making the people of the world angry. The banking system is fragile and the [CB] is now consolidating the banks. Biden just vetoed a bill that will destroy the economy. The Fed will be restructured in the end.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

