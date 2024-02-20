Vorläufer.in das antichristliches system

Johannes 17:12 Als ich bei ihnen war, bewahrte ich sie in deinem Namen, den du mir gegeben hast; und ich habe ⟨sie⟩ behütet[2], und keiner von ihnen ist verloren, als nur der Sohn des Verderbens, damit die Schrift erfüllt werde.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.