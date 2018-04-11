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11/04/18 #WALKAWAY: VOTE TO KEEP USA GREAT & DUMP SOR_S for GOOD!
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21 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/04/18: We are 36 hours out from the Mid-term Elections and YAFTV is offering a contest for voters who are willing to reach out to others on a personal level and discuss the tough issues of what is at stake at the totalitarian deep state keeps trying to steal our America!
YAFTV will select 3 people who offer their best stories in the comments below of reaching out- IN PERSON- to people around them to educate them about the issues at stake in this election regarding the threat to our Constitutional 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendment rights by globalist corporate interests. Thanks to every one of you who are working so hard to make this election count and doing your part to MAGA!
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/judicial-watch-investigations-director-chris-farrell-soros-affiliated-state-department-is-funding-illegal-immigrant-caravans-video/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/chris-farrell-migrant-caravan-consists-of-mostly-males/#gsc.tab=0&;gsc.q=press%7Croom%7Cnews%7Cchris%7Cfarrell%7Cmigrant&gsc.sort=
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/01/louie-gohmert-george-soros-anti-semitism/
Brett Kingstone:
https://www.amazon.com/Real-War-Against-America/dp/0975519921
(I can't stand AMAZON, but interesting book about China's theft of American intellectual property rights)
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #MIDTERMS. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
11/04/18: We are 36 hours out from the Mid-term Elections and YAFTV is offering a contest for voters who are willing to reach out to others on a personal level and discuss the tough issues of what is at stake at the totalitarian deep state keeps trying to steal our America!
YAFTV will select 3 people who offer their best stories in the comments below of reaching out- IN PERSON- to people around them to educate them about the issues at stake in this election regarding the threat to our Constitutional 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendment rights by globalist corporate interests. Thanks to every one of you who are working so hard to make this election count and doing your part to MAGA!
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/judicial-watch-investigations-director-chris-farrell-soros-affiliated-state-department-is-funding-illegal-immigrant-caravans-video/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/chris-farrell-migrant-caravan-consists-of-mostly-males/#gsc.tab=0&;gsc.q=press%7Croom%7Cnews%7Cchris%7Cfarrell%7Cmigrant&gsc.sort=
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/01/louie-gohmert-george-soros-anti-semitism/
Brett Kingstone:
https://www.amazon.com/Real-War-Against-America/dp/0975519921
(I can't stand AMAZON, but interesting book about China's theft of American intellectual property rights)
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #MIDTERMS. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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