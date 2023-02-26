Create New Account
WARNING: Advanced AI-Powered Mass Surveillance Is Reason #728 to Leave the Cities and Suburbs ASAP
JD Rucker
Published 14 hours ago
As you read the story below by Ken Macon from Reclaim The Net, please take into consideration the path along which this massive advancement in technology is heading. As with the vast majority of dangerous technologies introduced to the world, artificial intelligence driving surveillance is being sold as a benign improvement with no downside. But as the vast majority of my audience is well aware, both artificial intelligence and mass surveillance pose tremendous risks. Combining them will not suddenly make either less dangerous. In fact, it will accelerate us down the path toward absolute tyranny.

I noted this on a hot take for an upcoming episode of The JD Rucker Show: https://discernreport.com/warning-advanced-ai-powered-mass-surveillance-is-reason-728-to-leave-the-cities-and-suburbs-asap/

