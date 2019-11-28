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Still can't upload on YouTube
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25 views • November 28, 2019
I'm just finding my feet with these new platforms and am about to try a direct upload to LBRY. Without views I will only have three more uploads. and if that happens, LBRY will be the only place left where I can post.
CORRECTIONS FROM EARLIER: It's only YouTube Sync that has to wait 24 hours, and I said "Patreon".. I'm not there, just Brighteon and LBRY
CORRECTIONS FROM EARLIER: It's only YouTube Sync that has to wait 24 hours, and I said "Patreon".. I'm not there, just Brighteon and LBRY
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