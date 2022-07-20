Speaker Pelosi buys computer chip shares before pushing semiconductor bill

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Financial disclosures show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband owns up to 20,000 shares of Nvidia stock, which is a graphics processing manufacturer. Meanwhile, the US Senate is set to vote on a bill worth up to $52 billion that proposes granting subsidies to American chip companies. This is a bill which Pelosi supports. One America's White House Correspondent Daniel Baldwin has more.