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The World's Deadliest Religious Cults All Had One Thing In Common
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76 views • May 21, 2022
In today's episode we look at how Jim Jones, Heaven's Gate and David Koresh took advantage of the confusion created by a bible that mixes two different religions - and how you can avoid becoming a victim.
Jim Jones:
https://jonestown.sdsu.edu/?page_id=70743
'Judeo-Christian?' How a weaponized marketing slogan destroyed Western Christianity:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/judeo-christian-how-a-weaponized-marketing-slogan-613843933e4883ba78dbf450
Jesus or 'Yeshua?': The latest in a long line of Satanic word games:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org (free ebook)
First Bible Network (all episodes)
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Jim Jones:
https://jonestown.sdsu.edu/?page_id=70743
'Judeo-Christian?' How a weaponized marketing slogan destroyed Western Christianity:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/judeo-christian-how-a-weaponized-marketing-slogan-613843933e4883ba78dbf450
Jesus or 'Yeshua?': The latest in a long line of Satanic word games:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8
Marcionite Christian Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
The Very First Bible:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org (free ebook)
First Bible Network (all episodes)
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
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