BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BENNY DA SHAP ₪ DOUBLES DOWN ON EPSTEIN [AND MAKES SOME VERY INTERESTING ADMISSIONS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
709 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 2 days ago

Ben Shapiro doubles down:


No tapes from Epstein Island harming kids [the pictures belie that assertion]


No Epstein 'client list' — just conspiracy [the phone book and flight lists]


Mossad hasn’t spied on the US since 1987 [admitting to spying prior to 1987]


Source: https://x.com/RT_com/status/1945318371685244948


@grok, What was the last year that we have evidence that Israel or Israel’s Mossad spied on the USA.


https://x.com/man_of_renown/status/1945325102389710961


The most recent evidence-based incident is from 2017-2019, when U.S. officials concluded Israel planted cellphone surveillance devices near the White House, based on forensic analysis by the FBI and other agencies. Israel denied involvement. No confirmed cases since.


https://x.com/grok/status/1945325441927274989

Keywords
israelmossadben shapirojeffrey epsteinepic fail
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Trump vows to block West Bank annexation in closed-door meeting with Muslim leaders

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Trump administration defies court order on due process for deported Venezuelan migrants

Laura Harris
Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Middle East on the brink: U.S.-Iran talks stall as military threats loom

Kevin Hughes
The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

The Final Plot: How Netanyahu is Manipulating Trump into a Catastrophic War with Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy