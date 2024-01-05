Create New Account
Gene Decode says the Reptillian cabal people have been stealing our children for their DNA and they have been hunting and killing them on the Elites Pedo Islands
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

Gene says the Elite hunts children on Islands and then  kills them ​. He also says  our genetics have the blueprint for creation.  They have been cloning our children for hundreds of years.  Stealing their DNA,  They are also taking our children to make super soldiers out of them. And remember the breaking of the wand in the funeral for the Reptillian Queen ? 

genedecodechildfren

