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NOW TIME TO DO IT YOUR WAY! APRIL 2021-2022
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50 views • April 04, 2021
April 2021 - New beginning and opportunities to indicate a pivot point life to launch new (better) future.
With 7 personal energies in Aries including the Sun (exalted) now people to have auspicious momentum to take life power back through creating new projects, ideas and direction.
This isn’t back to past normal but to create a new normal cutting (getting rid of) ancestral ties that held you back by fear and guilt, toward freedom that based courage to create and build your way using your full potential.
Listen what have tell in freezing spring morning from Novi Sad, Serbia
Happy April 2021
With 7 personal energies in Aries including the Sun (exalted) now people to have auspicious momentum to take life power back through creating new projects, ideas and direction.
This isn’t back to past normal but to create a new normal cutting (getting rid of) ancestral ties that held you back by fear and guilt, toward freedom that based courage to create and build your way using your full potential.
Listen what have tell in freezing spring morning from Novi Sad, Serbia
Happy April 2021
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