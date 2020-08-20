© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP TIK TOK WECHAT BAN PLANNED TERRORIST ATTACK AGAINST USA CITIZENS WARNING CENSORED BY YOUTUBE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 20, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: TRUMP TIK TOK WECHAT BAN PLANNED TERRORIST ATTACKS ON USA CITIZENS WARNING CENSORED BY YOUTUBE
YouTube censors warning of planned terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens by U.S.A. hating Chinese terrorists using fear and force to change the political environment and influence President Donald Trump’s ban on Tik Tok and WeChat for spying on users.
First YouTube endangered the lives of billions of people around the world by censoring, banning and deleting videos of practicing medical professionals offering global citizens a viable solution to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global economies and killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, now Google owned YouTube is without merit, cause, explanation, warning or appeal, censoring information based on official police reports founded on documented evidence of planned attacks on U.S. citizens by Chinese terrorists in retaliation for the Trump Tik Tok WeChat spying app ban.
The question now is, will the U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security investigate why social media applications like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn are openly spreading Chinese Communist Party propaganda while endangering lives of U.S. citizens by flagrantly violating the Executive Order against Social Media censorship signed by President Trump?
YouTube censors warning of planned terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens by U.S.A. hating Chinese terrorists using fear and force to change the political environment and influence President Donald Trump’s ban on Tik Tok and WeChat for spying on users.
First YouTube endangered the lives of billions of people around the world by censoring, banning and deleting videos of practicing medical professionals offering global citizens a viable solution to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global economies and killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, now Google owned YouTube is without merit, cause, explanation, warning or appeal, censoring information based on official police reports founded on documented evidence of planned attacks on U.S. citizens by Chinese terrorists in retaliation for the Trump Tik Tok WeChat spying app ban.
The question now is, will the U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security investigate why social media applications like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn are openly spreading Chinese Communist Party propaganda while endangering lives of U.S. citizens by flagrantly violating the Executive Order against Social Media censorship signed by President Trump?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.