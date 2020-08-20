TRUMP TIK TOK WECHAT BAN PLANNED TERRORIST ATTACK AGAINST USA CITIZENS WARNING CENSORED BY YOUTUBE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: TRUMP TIK TOK WECHAT BAN PLANNED TERRORIST ATTACKS ON USA CITIZENS WARNING CENSORED BY YOUTUBE

YouTube censors warning of planned terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens by U.S.A. hating Chinese terrorists using fear and force to change the political environment and influence President Donald Trump’s ban on Tik Tok and WeChat for spying on users.

First YouTube endangered the lives of billions of people around the world by censoring, banning and deleting videos of practicing medical professionals offering global citizens a viable solution to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global economies and killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, now Google owned YouTube is without merit, cause, explanation, warning or appeal, censoring information based on official police reports founded on documented evidence of planned attacks on U.S. citizens by Chinese terrorists in retaliation for the Trump Tik Tok WeChat spying app ban.

The question now is, will the U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security investigate why social media applications like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn are openly spreading Chinese Communist Party propaganda while endangering lives of U.S. citizens by flagrantly violating the Executive Order against Social Media censorship signed by President Trump?