Heading to Tampa! To Destroy Fear! 🏖️⛱️🥰😎 "No Fear" Conference "Beach Bag"

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In April we went to The Health and Freedom Conference In Broken Arrow, Tulsa OK.By Trey Clark, Superman. Going to Tamp for the 3rd Conference.
June 17-19. We will be driving, (14hours Cincinnati to Tampa). It will be a little vacation June 16 through 24th, 2021.
Uncle, Mom some neighbors will be holding down the foot. Homefront, God's Little Acre.