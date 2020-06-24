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Is The Pre-trib Rapture and The Second Coming of Jesus The Same Event? w/ David Carrico S1:EP4
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66 views • June 24, 2020
*****LINKS AND REFERENCES IN THE DESCRIPTION BELOW*****
Why is the doctrine of the return of Christ such a highly debated topic amongst Christians and scholars all over the world? Does the Bible not clearly teach on this? Did Jesus have anything to say about it? Is there rapture of the church and the return of Christ, or the second coming of Christ, the same event.or two different events? Did Paul get a revelation that even Jesus didn’t have? I Wanna Know!
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
Is The Pre-trib Rapture and The Second Coming of Jesus The Same Event? w/ David Carrico S1:EP4
#DOC #Rapture #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
John 8:31
John 7:17
Revelation 3:10
John 17:15
Luke 21:36
Matthew 13:30
Matthew 13:38-40
Matthew 13:47-49
1 Timothy 6:3
John 8:51
Psalm 37:9
Proverbs 2:21-22
Psalm 37:10
Matthew 24:29-31
1 Thessalonians 4:15-17
John 5:24
Luke 24:45
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Why is the doctrine of the return of Christ such a highly debated topic amongst Christians and scholars all over the world? Does the Bible not clearly teach on this? Did Jesus have anything to say about it? Is there rapture of the church and the return of Christ, or the second coming of Christ, the same event.or two different events? Did Paul get a revelation that even Jesus didn’t have? I Wanna Know!
Welcome to “The Doctrine of Christ” teaching series. Each episode will thoroughly dissect each doctrine of Jesus Christ, one at a time. Your hosts are David Carrico of FOJC Radio and Jimmy Cooper of Jimivision Media.
Is The Pre-trib Rapture and The Second Coming of Jesus The Same Event? w/ David Carrico S1:EP4
#DOC #Rapture #IWannaKnow
*****SCRIPTURES AND REFERENCES IN THIS EPISODE*****
John 8:31
John 7:17
Revelation 3:10
John 17:15
Luke 21:36
Matthew 13:30
Matthew 13:38-40
Matthew 13:47-49
1 Timothy 6:3
John 8:51
Psalm 37:9
Proverbs 2:21-22
Psalm 37:10
Matthew 24:29-31
1 Thessalonians 4:15-17
John 5:24
Luke 24:45
*****DOC LINKS*****
DOC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctrineofChristSeries
DOC Email: [email protected]
DOC Website: http://thedoctrineofchristseries.com
*****Support This Channel*****
Paypal: https://paypal.me/jimivision?locale.x=en_US
Monthly Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Jimivision
*****Links to Podcast Networks*****
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-doctrine-of-christ/id1499184324
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0mFiTMRND9DWJIL5Z02Yi8
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimivision/the-doctrine-of-christ
*****Youtube Playlist Links*****
The Doctrine Of Christ Season 1 Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDPEmeCNKo_mz1S0Z_COcZxr
The Doctrine of Christ Season 2 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWkFwuEy1YDNAXhB95qlyuNRTQoamCYSf
*****Follow Jimivision*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimivisionMedia
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realJimivision
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimivision/
*****Follow FOJC Radio*****
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer
Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:
http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to [email protected] with: “Sign Up” in the Subject line.
RADIO PAGE at http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio
We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering
@ 6 PM Central Time
Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted
or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
David and Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P. O. BOX 4174
Evansville, IN 47724-4174
Phone -812-473-3735
Email - [email protected]
Keywords
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