© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'A' List Truth Tellers Government Wants Censored
Follow
3
Share
Report
150 views • August 12, 2021
Big tech calls them SUPERSPREADERS and has identified these 12 as influence operators
U.S. Government Censorship - MIT PhD Lawsuit FIRST to Uncover 'Playbook'
https://www.brighteon.com/5809ab98-551e-49bb-8585-268975ef1aa8
#the long fuse report #playbook #influence operator #super spreaders
U.S. Government Censorship - MIT PhD Lawsuit FIRST to Uncover 'Playbook'
https://www.brighteon.com/5809ab98-551e-49bb-8585-268975ef1aa8
#the long fuse report #playbook #influence operator #super spreaders
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.