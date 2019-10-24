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Can the President Be Tried for Murder w/o First Being Removed From Office?
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1 view • October 24, 2019
President Trump’s lawyer, defending him from the Manhattan DA’s attempt to obtain his income tax files, affirmed to the court that a President could shoot someone in the street and not be prosecuted. Is he right? Is the former acting Attorney General right when he says that a President can’t be removed for abuse of power?
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