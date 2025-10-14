Straight Flight (To the Heart)

New version of Jah Sent me de Ticket.

I will be doing revisions of my previous videos along with new videos as my prompting and editing skills progress.

The content is all primarily spiritual in nature as this is our only real job in this dream: to wake up.

Although I know I won't be able to help write occasional songs and create videos with some social commentary and perhaps political messaging as time rolls on, those will be the exception as I have no desire to fight Babylon. It doesn't really exist after all.

At the end of the day, holding our Truth as cleanly as possible is more powerful than pointing out the seeming ridiculousness of the world, our world "leaders" and our society.

I've realized after decades that 99.9% of people have no interest in pure raw spiritual pursuit but it is what it is. Peace and Aloha to the .1%. I recognize you.

Special thanks to Church of Aloha for helping fund these pursuits.