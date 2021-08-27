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Someone get me off the planet now!!! This is absolutely unbelievable, an abomination, totally against the laws of nature.
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212 views • August 27, 2021
Someone get me off the planet now!!! This is absolutely unbelievable, an abomination, totally against the laws of nature.
Dirty stinking child molesting satanic MPs & Politicians are trying to legalise paedophilia with P.I.E (Paedophile information exchange). They want to legalise sodomising little girls and boys down to the age of 4 legal. How on earth can a little child consent to having sexual relationships with a dirty scum bag adult predators?
Remember “NAMBLA” North America man boy lover association? They funded LGTBQ to hide there sexual activities with little boys. Now they want to come out the closet. There’s only one treatment for these kind of people that’s a bullet right in between the eyes.
Dirty stinking child molesting satanic MPs & Politicians are trying to legalise paedophilia with P.I.E (Paedophile information exchange). They want to legalise sodomising little girls and boys down to the age of 4 legal. How on earth can a little child consent to having sexual relationships with a dirty scum bag adult predators?
Remember “NAMBLA” North America man boy lover association? They funded LGTBQ to hide there sexual activities with little boys. Now they want to come out the closet. There’s only one treatment for these kind of people that’s a bullet right in between the eyes.
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