THE WARNING IS NEAR, JUST AS WAR IS NEAR

1 John 5:4

"For whatsoever is born of God, overcometh the world: and this is the victory which overcometh the world, our faith."





Pray as God’s People: pray the Holy Rosary - it is one of the prayers in which, together with Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and with Our Queen and Mother, you retrace the Life, Passion, Death and Resurrection of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm

Pray, pray. In the House of God praises are to be proclaimed to the Most Holy Trinity and to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times, and the Holy Rosary is to be proclaimed in the face of the threats that humanity is facing due to the proximity of a celestial body that is approaching the Earth.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray about what is happening on Earth at this time and pray for the powers that will go from making threats to the reality of arms.

Pray, children of the Most Holy Trinity, pray with your hearts that the intensity of the use of weapons unknown to you would decrease, if this is the Divine Will.

Pray: prayer is a balm for the soul.

EARTHQUAKE FORECASTER

https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse

40 Volcanoes Are Erupting Right Now, and 34 of Them Are Along the Ring of Fire:Looking at global magnitude six (M6) or greater from 1980 to 1989 there was an average of 108.5earthquakes per year, from 2000 to 2009 the planet averaged 160.9 earthquakes...

https://beforeitsnews.com/international/2022/10/40-volcanoes-are-erupting-right-now-and-34-of-them-are-along-the-ring-of-fire-2510160.html/





An omen? Rare lunar eclipse will create blood red moon on Election Day next Tuesday — and it will be the last for the next three years

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11390793/An-omen-Rare-lunar-eclipse-create-blood-red-moon-Election-Day-Tuesday.html/























