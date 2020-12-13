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VACCINE PUSHER Jonathan Van-Tam BUSTED | SCUMBAG EXPOSED (Must Watch / Share / Re-upload)
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126 views • December 13, 2020
Scumbag and Genocidal Vaccine Pusher Professor Jonathan Van-tam Busted and Exposed. Was the Big Pay Off Worth the Price of Your Soul Mr Van-tam ? CREDIT TO / FULL VIDEO HERE ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hmxo720ccw4V/
ITS A BIG CLUB, AND YOU AINT IN IT !
ITS A BIG CLUB, AND YOU AINT IN IT !
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