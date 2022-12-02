Gordon Chang Denounces White House’s Reticence To Defend China Lockdown Protesters

https://gnews.org/articles/553286
Summary：11/28/2022 Gordon Chang says on Fox News：It is the number one job for the American President to clearly and proudly defend and promote freedom and democracy. And he denounces White House’s reticence to defend China lockdown protesters
