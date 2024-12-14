JANUARY 6 EXPOSURE PSYOP! - They're Prepping You For Civil War While Keeping You Apathetic

GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass exposure that January 6th protests were indeed orchestrated by the FBI and DOJ in order to imprison Trump supporters. While this is true, the exposure of this is in itself a psyop to rile up the masses and make people believe that it's being dealt with by a "trustworthy" new intelligence community.

Let's be real, most major events done by intelligence agencies is in connection to Israeli Mossad which the Trump administration is very close to and filling his cabinet with supporters of Israel including some IDF soldiers.

While it's nice to think there is going to be some major overhaul of intelligence agencies because Tulsi Gabbard (who's been endorsed by one of the top former CIA officials) is going to knock down the wall, it's not going to happen. This is meant to keep us apathetic when it comes to actually leaving the system while simultaneously clashing us against each other over a political paradigm, all to destabilize the country and force civil war and eventual technocratic emergency orders.

All the while, fearmongering about drones, solar flares and mass migration which is all contrived nonsense continues to bring us to the exact some conclusion.





We must reject the latest psyops and be individuals. We must reject and withdraw from the system, not wait for some person within the system to "change" it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024