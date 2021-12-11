The Real Precursor Part 10 New Demon Possession Connected To The Vaccines

PLEASE READ ALL , LINKS IN THIS VIDEO PLEASE READ ALLThere are many accounts now of detrimental effects after taking the COVID vaccine that has left not only a physical toll on thousands of people, but also a spiritual one.As the vaccines are rolled out more and more, additional information/data/studies have come to light, with an abundance of the population now experiencing vaccine-remorse. Amidst all of the adverse side effects, deaths, and vaccine-remorse, are also guilt-plagued individuals who are sure that this vaccine has damaged their spiritual/soul connection.Perhaps unsurprisingly, there have been predictions and studies of this very effect being caused by vaccines by several theologists, researchers, doctors and scientists, which I will link to after the following video.In the below video. It is a chilling and unnerving account; and there are others who are experiencing the same despair.If you would like to donate to The Real Precursor, it would be greatly appreciated.With your help, the messages in these videos, can be spread throughout the world, so those can prepare.Go to PayPal and type in the amount. Since it’s PayPal, it's easy and secure. Don’t have a PayPal account? No worries Sometimes its slow, you may have to try two or three timesOne time or a once a month donation, would be greatly appreciated. Rather it's, $20, $10 or $5, every donation is very important, thank you ! Or if you like you can send a check, money order or cash to: James Wright PO Box 795 Pie Town NM 87827 I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyoneSeveral teams are attempting to expand the genetic code. The four natural DNA bases can be arranged in 64 different three-letter combinations, called codons, that specify amino acids. But redundancy in this code — for instance, CGC, CGA, CGG and CGT all stand for the amino acid arginine — means that nearly all proteins needed for life are made of just 20 amino acids.Researchers including geneticist George Church of Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, are working on repurposing redundant codons to specify new amino acids. Romesberg’s group is exploring a different strategy: adding an entirely new base pair into DNA. That would vastly increase the number of possible codons, in theory giving cells the ability to exploit more than 100 extra amino acids.Although Church still believes that his own approach is more practical for most applications, he describes the new work as a “milestone in exploring the fundamental building blocks of life”.Researchers first imagined an expanded genetic alphabet in the early 1960s. The first big success came in 1989, when a team led by chemist Steven Benner, then at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, forged DNA molecules containing modified forms of cytosine and guanine2. These “funny” DNA letters, as Benner has called them, could replicate and make RNA and proteins in test-tube reactions.