⁣DanRadioStyle on RedPilling 6 BIllion Normies - This... Makes a lot of Sense to me

⁣DanRadioStyle on RedPilling 6 BIllion Normies - This... Makes a lot of Sense to meDEEP STATE HOPES OF ESCALATION ARE DWINDLING QUICKLYhttps://t.me/juliansrumchannel/1350You have to understand - this plan has been ongoing for decades. Slowly gathering evidence. Slowly building cases. Slowly and piece by piece chipping away at the deep state. This control we are under has been in place for 1000 years, but Im also certain you know that.Every actor has their role, and they have to play it. Some are out front with the red pills (Tucker). Some are there to literally talk about Q posts without saying theyre talking about Q (Watters). Some are out there to PURPOSELY muddy it all up so the deep state remains confused (Hannity). We *need* guys like Hannity interviewing guys like Graham because as far as optics go, the deep state believes nothing is afoot. [They] really are that egotistical and self serving.There are many players involved. And most of the bad guys are more than likely being forced to keep the charade up to continue to wake people the fuck up. Along to that - Im certain some folks we swear are bad guys, arent bad guys at all, but double agents.You absolutely, positively, 1000% cannot just come out one day and drop ALL the truth and make all the arrests. Society has been traumatized, brainwashed, manipulated and gaslit for so long that society as a whole could not take finding out all they knew was a lie. Society would crater and become dystopian within weeks.Whether or not you can *tangibly* see people waking is less relevant than the totality of the subconscious deprogramming operation being put on by white hats/good actors. It takes time to De-MKUltra 7 billion people. And you have to do it organically or else youre fucking with free will. And God wont allow that.Every time a normie sees a lie, it sinks in a little more. Their subconscious mind registers what they see, and raises the problem. But here comes Agent Smith from the Matrix to beat that truth back because that truth rattles the comfort zone. So it happens again. And again. And again. Until finally the subconscious wins and the “ah-ha!” moment happens. And it is happening.Slowly. But it IS happening.Saw a friend Monday we havent seen in 3 years. When we last saw her she was rabid anti-Trump.Biden and Covid red pilled her. She literally said “I was so wrong about him. I want the mean tweets, cheap gas, and no wars back”.My brother is blue pilled as fuck. Covid woke him up when he got sick as shit after his second jab.We WILL reach a tipping point wherein more than half the population of Earth subconsciously wants darkness gone. When we reach that point, shit will go faster than it is now. And I personally believe we are rapidly approaching the crest of that hill.