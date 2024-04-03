Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💔"My Mother was Killed in the Shifa Hospital, my Father is Blind, my Brother was Injured and my Sister remains Alive with us" - child from the north of Gaza
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1016 Subscribers
43 views
Published Yesterday

“My mother was killed in the Shefa hospital, my father is blind, my brother was injured and my sister remains alive with us” .. a child from the north of Gaza. 

adding this just in...

Democrats and Republicans find new ways to send money to the Israeli apartheid. Another 80 million a year.

◾️If the Zionist lobby AIPAC bribes US representatives and those in return send millions of dollars from American taxpayers to Israel how do you call it?



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket