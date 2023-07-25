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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 25, 2023
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13 views • July 27, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 26, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 25, 2023.


Dear children, you are walking towards a future of great discord and division.


The great shipwreck of faith will turn many of My poor children away from the path of salvation.


I ask you to be faithful to My Son Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church.


Difficult times will come and the suffering will be great for those who love and defend the truth.


Courage!


Always remember: Your weapon of defence is the truth.


I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.


It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you are uniquely of Christ.


Turn away from the world and live turned towards Heaven.


I love you and will always be at your side.


Onward!


Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist — and you will be victorious.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


On April 30, 2022 Our Lady gave Pedro a very similar message.


That message of Our Lady follows here:


Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for many souls will walk in the darkness of false doctrines.


There will be a great shipwreck in the faith and the pain will be great for My poor children.


Stay with Jesus.


Defend His Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.


Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.


Give me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.


Be attentive.


In everything, God first.


Onward in defense of the truth.


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3hrbMpdTBA

Keywords
couragechristiantruthprayercatholicdivisionvirgin maryfaithfulvisionaryour ladyeucharistqueen of peacepedro regisquo vadistestify of christturn towards heaven
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