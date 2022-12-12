CEO Address December 8th 2022

If you’ve been interested in learning more about Food Forest Abundance, and how we can help you become more self-sufficient with your food and save $$$ while doing so, then watch this recorded zoom call with Food Forest Abundance’s CEO and Chief Storyteller, Jim Gale.

Jim talked about our designers, process, and professional cooperative installers. He showcased some design examples that our team has designed, so you can see the depth of detail we place into the designs clients purchase from Food Forest Abundance.

You will also hear about the new projects we are working on and opportunities for you to get involved in helping other people grow food while creating a profitable business in the process.

Please fill out this survey after watching the video - https://forms.monday.com/forms/35e47adb7f67ea58f3e4c5853423adab?r=use1