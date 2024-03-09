⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (9 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled two counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 32nd mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

Manpower and hardware of AFU 60th mechanised and 103rd territorial defence brigades were hit near Tabayevka (Kharkov region), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces captured more favourable lines and positions on the front line, and hit units of AFU 81st airmobile, 79th air assault, 5th and 92nd assault brigades close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Georgiyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU has lost more than 300 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Strela-10 SAM system. Moreover, one AFU ammunition depot was wipied out. ◽️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more favourable lines and positions.

In addition, manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 27th, 47th, and 53rd mechanised, 59th mechanised infantry brigades were hit close to Ocheretino, Novosyolovka, Pervaya, Toretsk, Novgorodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Druzhba and Shumy, as well as seven counter-atacks launched by 78th air assault, 47th, 53rd mechanised, and 59th mechanised infantry brigades, which were repelled near Berdichi, Tonenkoye, Pervomayskoye, Orlovka, Petrovskoye, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 450 Ukrainian troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 18 motor vehicles were neutralised.

During the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar station were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved tactical situation, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 127th territtorial defence and 72nd mechanised brigades near Rovnopol and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as repelled one enemy attack close to Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 140 Ukrainian troops, one U.S-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system, one Rapira anti-tank gun, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 65th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, 15th, 23rd national guard brigades close to Rabotino, Novopokrovka, Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye region), and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, six motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer, and one Khortitsa electronic warfare station.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated one S-300 SAM system close to Pokrovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), ammunition depots of AFU 43rd artillery, 3rd assault, 47th mechanised brigades, one UAV control post of the AFU 126th Mountain Assault Brigade near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as manpower and military hardware in 127 areas. ▫️ Air defence systems intercepted one Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 close to Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic). ▫️ Three U.S-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one U.S.-made Hammer aerial guided bomb were shot down. Moreover, 197 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Yasinovatoye, Novoandreyevka, Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Zmiyevka, Kremennaya, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Shevchenkovo, Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region), Pologi, Kopani, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Novaya Mayachka, Chaplinka (Kherson region). 📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 14,855 unmanned aerial vehicles, 484 air defence missile systems, 15,409 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,235 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,332 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,549 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.