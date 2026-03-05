There is a rogue state in the Middle East.





It has submarines in the Mediterranean and ballistic missiles pointed at European Capitals.





They have dirty bombs ready to explode.





They have terrorists ready to strike.





They use paedophilia and blackmail to control politicians and businesses.





Yet the media and Hollywood would have you think it is someone else.





Why?





They control them.





That state is, of course 'israel' and they are holding the whole world hostage.