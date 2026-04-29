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The AutoWipe 3000: Self-Cleaning AssWiper" Introducing the AutoWipe 3000 — the world’s first fully autonomous, anti-gravity ass-wiping system.Never reach, never strain, never miss again. Simply sit, finish your business, and say “Wipe.”
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