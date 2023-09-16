New Liberty Monks Episode

PRUDENT PEOPLE FORESEE DANGER: Chris Weatherman

Best selling author Chris Weatherman joins the Liberty Monks and reveals the reality that the vast majority of Americans are not prepared!

Chris Weatherman, also known as Angery American, is the author of twenty-two published works, including USA Today Best Sellers Forsaking Home and Resurrecting Home. His books include the Survivalist Series, a sensational hit that began with the first book in the series, Going Home, and has sold more than one million copies worldwide. Chris’ latest release, Engineering Home, was #1 on Amazon New Releases Charts in Dystopian Fiction and Dystopian Science Fiction at its debut. It was also #2 on the Amazon Best Seller Chart only behind George Orwell’s 1984 upon Engineering Home’s release. His Latest Release: Charlie's Requiem: Contagion - Book 5 in a series that he co-authored with Walt Browning - Released June 6 2023.

Chris is the co-host of the Angery American Nation Podcast. Wednesday LIVE at 8 pm Eastern.

Pre Orders for Book 12 of The Survivalist Series, Exploring Home, are projected to be available in early October.

