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EP 2085-9AM Civil War Goes Hot! Kenosha Is A War Zone. 2 Killed In Dramatic Shootout Overnight
The Pete Santilli Show
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49 views • August 31, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2085
WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 26, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3909476255 

EP 2085-9AM Civil War Goes Hot! Kenosha Is A War Zone. 2 Killed In Dramatic Shootout Overnight

Details of who was involved in the shooting are currently unclear. There were rioters, anti-riot militias, armed neighborhood patrols, and other groups all out in the city with weapons.   There are initial reports of multiple people being shot, including a police officer.  EP 2085-9AM Civil War Goes Hot In Wisconsin! Kenosha Is A War Zone. 2 Killed In Dramatic Shootout Overnight – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/31uJtez 

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