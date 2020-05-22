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What About Polio?
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63 views • May 22, 2020
What about Polio? Was the polio vaccine EFFECTIVE at eradicating polio? And what exactly is POLIO? Is it POSSIBLE that many cases of “POLIO” were actually DDT poisoning? Is it POSSIBLE that the decrease in DDT was a contributing factor in the reduction of polio cases? Or are there other factors as well? Is it possible that it only APPEARED that polio was eradicated because they changed the criteria for diagnosing polio? Learn the TRUTH in this eye-opening video!
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