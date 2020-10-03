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Spiritual Warfare - The Fight Of Your Life
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102 views • October 03, 2020
*This is an original narration recorded specifically for this video in the Lion of Judah studio.*
Visit the Lion of Judah website:
https://lionofjudahmotivation.com/
Footage licensed through: Filmpac/Videoblocks
Music licensed through Audiojungle/ Artlist
Original Video gathered from the Lion of Judah YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/j6PS36U1Fgk . Be sure to subscribe to that channel via this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcMkIT_afFIV1VKDmIwupw
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If you can spare any funds or want to buy some of our Godly and Patriotic gear, then check out these links below.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Shop for God Gear and American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Visit the Lion of Judah website:
https://lionofjudahmotivation.com/
Footage licensed through: Filmpac/Videoblocks
Music licensed through Audiojungle/ Artlist
Original Video gathered from the Lion of Judah YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/j6PS36U1Fgk . Be sure to subscribe to that channel via this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcMkIT_afFIV1VKDmIwupw
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you can spare any funds or want to buy some of our Godly and Patriotic gear, then check out these links below.
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
Shop for God Gear and American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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