The witch hunt is in full swing.

According to the official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated series of terrorist attacks using FPV drones against military airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions.

No casualties were reported among Russian military personnel or civilian staff.

The attacks on airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were successfully repelled by Russian defenses.

Several individuals involved in the attacks have been detained, as confirmed by Russian authorities.

Fires broke out at the Murmansk and Irkutsk airfields due to drone strikes damaging aviation equipment. These fires were promptly extinguished.

The Ministry of Defense described the attacks as a deliberate act of terrorism by Kiev, targeting strategic military sites deep inside Russian territory.

US turns Asia-Pacific region into ‘POWDER KEG’ – China

America remains the world's “real hegemonic country and the biggest factor undermining regional peace and stability,” the Chinese foreign ministry stressed.

To promote its so-called "Indo-Pacific strategy", the US has deployed offensive weapons in the South China Sea and created tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, the ministry added.

It urged the US to “earnestly respect” regional countries’ efforts to maintain peace and stop exacerbating tensions in the region.

The statement comes after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth accused China of seeking to become a "hegemonic power" that allegedly "hopes to dominate and control too many parts" of Asia.

“Hegseth blatantly ignores the region’s call for peace and development, peddling Cold War-era bloc confrontation rhetoric, smearing and attacking China, and hyping up the “China threat” narrative full of provocations and divisiveness,” the ministry responded.

Adding, can you believe Zelensky's crazy demands:

The crazy peace conditions that Ukraine will present at the talks in Istanbul tomorrow are published by Reuters

➡️Complete ceasefire for 30 days ;

➡️Exchange of prisoners of war on the principle of "all for all" ;

➡️Meeting between Zelensky and Putin;

➡️No restrictions for Ukrainian forces;

➡️No recognition of territories as Russian;

➡️Reparations from Russia;

➡️Negotiations for a ceasefire from the current front line.