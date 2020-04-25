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WARNING SHOTS 2020!
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31 views • April 25, 2020
Warnings from the Past & Present.
►CORRECTION!►Movie clip from
5:49 STRANGE DAYS (1995).
Note: This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) uses only 2% of the original work, and (3) does not compete with the original work and could have no negative effect on its market.
►Watch the full interview with Dr. Nick Begich on DarkJournalist:
https://www.youtube.com/user/darkjour...
►TV Series : Survivors (1975) Courtesy: BBC.
►William Bill Cooper.
Sedona Arizona Lecture (1989).
►David Icke Interview(2009).
►Movie Trailer: GRAY STATE (2015).
►CORRECTION!►Movie clip from
5:49 STRANGE DAYS (1995).
Note: This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) uses only 2% of the original work, and (3) does not compete with the original work and could have no negative effect on its market.
►Watch the full interview with Dr. Nick Begich on DarkJournalist:
https://www.youtube.com/user/darkjour...
►TV Series : Survivors (1975) Courtesy: BBC.
►William Bill Cooper.
Sedona Arizona Lecture (1989).
►David Icke Interview(2009).
►Movie Trailer: GRAY STATE (2015).
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