Walter Veith - I Was Deceived - WHY I SPEAK - Episode 4

WHY I SPEAK.

A new and exciting series that addresses the relevant topics of life and faith. In a total of 13 episodes, Professor Walter Veith explains with his expertise, his knowledge and his accumulated experience, the foundation of the respective questions.



Where do we actually come from? Why are we here? What are the basic foundations of life? Why has Walter Veith - and that despite powerful opposition - decided in favor of the Advent faith? Why is the source of the Bible so unique? Is it OK to eat a vegetarian diet - or even absolutely necessary? Why do archaeologists bury their heads so deeply in the sand?

No, it is not about emotions and hammering on doctrines. It's about the great war that is unfolding right now in all its ferocity. And we humans are in the middle of it. Every single one of us has questions.



Wouldn't it be good to find really relevant answers to them? Walter Veith has undertaken to provide these answers with his distinctive knowledge. Take your time and maybe, yes maybe you will find the long desired answer to your personal questions of life. WHY I SPEAK. You should see this.