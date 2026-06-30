True Repentance and Rebirth in christ

Because they pursue the world and the flesh, they can do nothing but repeat sin throughout their lives. As a result, their faith inevitably follows all kinds of falsehood, heresy, and corruption. Consequently, they spend their entire lives repeating ineffective and fruitless repentance, while most never experience true rebirth before God, never become free from sin, and never become children of God who no longer continue in sin. Their repentance is, for the most part, nothing more than empty remorse and vain repentance.





He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil. Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God.(1 John 3 : 8~9)





https://linktr.ee/mosesbush





https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/