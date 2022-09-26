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Teacher resigns over CRT, WTPUSA takes on CRT in our schools
We The Patriots USA
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22 views • September 26, 2022

California High School English teacher Kali Fontanilla shares why she resigned due to the CRT curriculum in her school and gives an inside look at how it's really being taught across the country, while We The Patriots USA battles to help parents in Connecticut who allege their son was sexually assaulted at school after they spoke up about CRT.


► Donate to the We The Patriots USA's CRT case, defending parents & students: https://givesendgo.com/fightcrt


► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast


► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


► Kali Fontanilla's new school: https://www.thinkexodus.org/


► Blexit's Guide to Critical Race Theory, authored by Kali Fontanilla: https://blexitfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CRT_Packet_Web_Final.2.pdf




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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy