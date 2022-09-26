Teacher resigns over CRT, WTPUSA takes on CRT in our schools

California High School English teacher Kali Fontanilla shares why she resigned due to the CRT curriculum in her school and gives an inside look at how it's really being taught across the country, while We The Patriots USA battles to help parents in Connecticut who allege their son was sexually assaulted at school after they spoke up about CRT.





► Kali Fontanilla's new school: https://www.thinkexodus.org/





► Blexit's Guide to Critical Race Theory, authored by Kali Fontanilla: https://blexitfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CRT_Packet_Web_Final.2.pdf













