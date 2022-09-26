Teacher resigns over CRT, WTPUSA takes on CRT in our schools

California High School English teacher Kali Fontanilla shares why she resigned due to the CRT curriculum in her school and gives an inside look at how it's really being taught across the country, while We The Patriots USA battles to help parents in Connecticut who allege their son was sexually assaulted at school after they spoke up about CRT.
► Donate to the We The Patriots USA's CRT case, defending parents & students: https://givesendgo.com/fightcrt
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
► Kali Fontanilla's new school: https://www.thinkexodus.org/
► Blexit's Guide to Critical Race Theory, authored by Kali Fontanilla: https://blexitfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CRT_Packet_Web_Final.2.pdf
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 584b1cf0c4872d73
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.