Teacher resigns over CRT, WTPUSA takes on CRT in our schools
21 views
channel image
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

California High School English teacher Kali Fontanilla shares why she resigned due to the CRT curriculum in her school and gives an inside look at how it's really being taught across the country, while We The Patriots USA battles to help parents in Connecticut who allege their son was sexually assaulted at school after they spoke up about CRT.


► Kali Fontanilla's new school: https://www.thinkexodus.org/


► Blexit's Guide to Critical Race Theory, authored by Kali Fontanilla: https://blexitfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CRT_Packet_Web_Final.2.pdf




