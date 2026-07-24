ICAN Catches NIH Red-Handed With Internal Emails

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ICAN attorney Erin Bello walks Del through newly obtained NIH emails, pried loose by a FOIA lawsuit, showing senior officials fielding detailed reports of serious neurological reactions (POTS-like symptoms, transverse myelitis) within weeks of the COVID vaccine rollout. Instead of chasing the science, the internal messages reveal a very different priority: managing vaccine hesitancy and "social media overreaction."