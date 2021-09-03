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DOUG FORD IS A TYRANT - DO NOT COMPLY WITH VACCINE PASSPORTS
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380 views • September 03, 2021
DO NOT COMPLY WITH VACCINE PASSPORTS IN ONTARIO. DEFY TYRANTS.
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