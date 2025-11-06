© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Homework, host Mitch Kuffa shares his late fall home maintenance checklist to help homeowners prepare for the winter months ahead. Drawing on decades of experience, Mitch explains the key areas to inspect and maintain — from sealing drafts and checking furnaces to cleaning gutters — ensuring your home stays safe, efficient, and comfortable all season long.