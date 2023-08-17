MAUI FIRE: Houses were clearly burned surgically, one by one, while vegetation remained intact - aka - DUSTIFICATION

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at timbrown.locals.com!

Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠





Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1⁠

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠

Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠

One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code

TIMBROWN: ⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Shared from and subscribe to:

SettingBrushfires

https://rumble.com/user/SettingBrushfires



