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5yrs ago June 2021 Vaccine Injury At Outdoor Vax Site Ambulances Arrive Covid-19 Lockdowns Masks Plandemic
C.O.P.S Checking Our Public Servants
https://lbry.tv/@COPS-CheckingOurPublicServants:0/vax-injury-at-a-mass-vax-site:1
June 3 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz56UkSsoHQ
https://www.instagram.com/checking.our.public.servants/
checking.our.public.servants