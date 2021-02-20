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Trump More Popular Than Reagan Now!
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40 views • February 20, 2021
Even after the Russian Collusion debacle and two failed impeachment attempts, Trump's approval rating among Republicans, even out of office, is at 59%--higher than former President Reagan. If the two went toe-to-toe today, Trump would probably win the nomination. In this follow-up video, we look at these two great presidents once more.
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