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THE LIARS, CHEATS AND CRIMINALS WHO THINK THEY RULE THE WORLD WATCH
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161 views • July 01, 2021
THE LIARS, CHEATS AND CRIMINALS WHO THINK THEY RULE THE WORLD
WATCH,, SHOW US THE VIRUS: https://www.showusthevirus.info/
You are not on this earth by mistake. No person is born by mistake; it is the plan of God.
You are alive on earth to carry out and accomplish the assignment (task) God created and ordained you to do.
Life on earth has no meaning when you do not know why God placed you on it and you are not doing it.
When you know your specific assignment on earth, you know the timings in your life and when you finish it you can proudly say, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
WATCH,, SHOW US THE VIRUS: https://www.showusthevirus.info/
You are not on this earth by mistake. No person is born by mistake; it is the plan of God.
You are alive on earth to carry out and accomplish the assignment (task) God created and ordained you to do.
Life on earth has no meaning when you do not know why God placed you on it and you are not doing it.
When you know your specific assignment on earth, you know the timings in your life and when you finish it you can proudly say, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/VQgme2dGjw6m/
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