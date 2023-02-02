In conversation with Carrie Madej on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts"

"Whosoever sows the wind, reaps the whirlwind" of the Coming Storm
In conversation with Carrie Madej. A profound and powerful presentation as Carrie reveals all to "Eatin Wild Honey" regarding:
- The payload of fallen angel DNA within the snake bite-
- Martial Law - National Guards ("Billy Jack" scenario)
- FEMA Imprisonment and beheadings
- Ritual Magic over foetus and the snake bite with witches involvement
- The dark entities involved in the manufacturing of vials
- Atlanta Cop City - A Dystopian Future
- Reports of Chinese Police Stations in the U.S, London & Glasgow....
- A combination of revelational knowledge of the industry and personal dream
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.