In conversation with Carrie Madej on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts"
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published Thursday |

"Whosoever sows the wind, reaps the whirlwind" of the Coming Storm

In conversation with Carrie Madej. A profound and powerful presentation as Carrie reveals all to "Eatin Wild Honey" regarding:

  • The payload of fallen angel DNA within the snake bite-
  • Martial Law - National Guards ("Billy Jack" scenario)
  • FEMA Imprisonment and beheadings
  • Ritual Magic over foetus and the snake bite with witches involvement 
  • The dark entities involved in the manufacturing of vials
  • Atlanta Cop City - A Dystopian Future
  • Reports of Chinese Police Stations in the U.S, London & Glasgow....
  • A combination of revelational knowledge of the industry and personal dream



Keywords
femawitchcraftmartial lawritual magiccarrie madejnational guardsvialsbilly jack moviessnake bit vaccineatlanta cop citya dustopian fuurechinese police stations in usavison book of revelation

