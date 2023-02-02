In conversation with Carrie Madej on "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts"

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"Whosoever sows the wind, reaps the whirlwind" of the Coming Storm
In conversation with Carrie Madej. A profound and powerful presentation as Carrie reveals all to "Eatin Wild Honey" regarding:
- The payload of fallen angel DNA within the snake bite-
- Martial Law - National Guards ("Billy Jack" scenario)
- FEMA Imprisonment and beheadings
- Ritual Magic over foetus and the snake bite with witches involvement
- The dark entities involved in the manufacturing of vials
- Atlanta Cop City - A Dystopian Future
- Reports of Chinese Police Stations in the U.S, London & Glasgow....
- A combination of revelational knowledge of the industry and personal dream