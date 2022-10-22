© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine
injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the
systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading
analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating
these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in
influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in
suppressing free and open debate on the subject.